Jury selection continues in trial for Marion man accused in fatal assault of girlfriend

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jury selection will continue today in the trial for a man charged in the fatal assault of a Marion mother of two who died two days later in June 2018.

Cody Brown, 27, of Marion, is on trial this week for involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, Stephanie Bowling, 24.

The prosecution wrapped up its questions with the jury panel late Tuesday. The defense will start questioning 9 a.m. today in Linn County District Court.

The trial is expected to go into next week.

Earlier this month, First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks amended the original charge against Brown — assault causing bodily injury — to involuntary manslaughter as the appropriate charge, based on evidence and witness statements.

A criminal complaint filed last year showed Brown and Bowling were arguing about 2:53 a.m. June 28, 2018, at her home, 795 Bently Dr. He admitted to picking her up and throwing her to the ground.

During a recent hearing, Tom Viner, Brown’s lawyer, indicated there would be conflicting testimony about how Bowling fell to the ground.

Police said they found Bowling unresponsive on the living room floor when they arrived. She had a serious brain injury and died June 30, 2018.

Brown will claim self-defense at trial, according to court documents.

Bowling’s mother, Tricia Eilers of Monticello, told The Gazette last July that her daughter’s 2-year-old daughter was in the apartment at the time of the assault but was asleep.

Eilers said she didn’t know Brown, who had been dating her daughter about four months.

Bowling, who worked at GoDaddy in Hiawatha, also had another daughter, now 6.

If convicted, Brown faces five years in prison.

