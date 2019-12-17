Public Safety

Jury finds Hillary Hunziker of Independence guilty of murder in ex-husband's stabbing death

Defense argued she was insane at the time

Murder defendant Hillary Hunziker, right, with defense attorney Laura Gavigan, sits at the defense table Tuesday in Buchanan District Court after a jury verdict finding her guilty was read. (Jeff Reinitz/Waterloo Courier)
By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

INDEPENDENCE — A Buchanan County jury on Tuesday found an Independence woman guilty in the 2017 stabbing death of her former husband.

Jurors found Hillary Lee Hunziker, 34, guilty of first-degree murder, rejecting defense arguments that she was insane at the time.

First-degree murder is punishable by mandatory life in prison without parole. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecutors said she entered 39-year-old Jason Hunziker’s rural Independence home in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2017, and stabbed him repeatedly. She then grabbed their 9-year-old son with eventual plans to take him to live with relatives in Minnesota.

Right after the killing, though, she fled with him to her mother’s house in Robins, where she was arrested.

Most of the facts of the case weren’t disputed at trial.

Hillary Hunziker’s attorney argued she was insane at the time of the crime and had asked jurors to find her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Testimony at trial pitted two mental health experts against each other.

A licensed mental health counselor called by the state opined that she knew right from wrong and was able to formulate a plan to kill her ex and follow through with it.

The defense presented testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who noted she had seven mental health hospitalizations in the three years leading up to the slaying and concluded she was insane.

