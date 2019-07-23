Jury convicts Cedar Rapids man who was naked and forced his way into woman's home

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who wasn’t wearing any pants and forced his way into a woman’s apartment after making a vulgar sexual comment in 2017, was convicted by a Linn County jury Tuesday.

Neal Johnson, 53, was found guilty of second-degree burglary following a two-day trial. He forced his way into 65-year-old Stephanie Mohr’s apartment, who lived in his apartment building at 85 Harbet Ave. NW., with the intent to commit sexual assault on Dec. 2, 2017, according to trial testimony.

The jury deliberated less than three hours on Tuesday.

Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing will be set later.

Johnson didn’t testify Tuesday and the only witness for the defense was Johnson’s girlfriend, Savannah Rote, 35, who lived with him at that apartment in 2017. She said Johnson on Dec. 2, was home most of the day, except for about five or 10 minutes.

Rote said Johnson was wearing a green shirt and khaki shorts that day and left fully clothed and returned dressed the same way.

Mohr testified Monday that Johnson had a hat and T-shirt on that day and wasn’t wearing pants or underpants.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Jordan Schier asked Rote about phone calls Johnson made to her from jail after being arrested. Schier asked if Johnson told her what to say about him being gone that day — that she locked him out.

Rote denied it.

“He didn’t say it was your fault he was in jail or belittle you,” Schier said.

Rote said no.

Schier then played an audio recording of the jail house call from Dec. 3, 2017.

Johnson, in the call, blames her for what happened. He said he wanted her to say that she locked him out that day.

Schier asked didn't he tell her what to say.

Rote said she didn’t remember that call.

Mohr testified Monday that she left her door unlocked for friend in the building, who was going to come over but instead, Johnson, who she knew as “Bo” that lived in 309, knocked at her door, 301, and was mumbling something. She opened her door to ask what he wanted and he then started pushing on the door but she pushed back, trying to keep him out, Mohr said.

Johnson made the sexual comment and then got inside the doorway, Mohr said. She started screaming, knowing she couldn’t stop him. Mohr was 63 at the time and suffers from chronic back pain. Johnson pushed his way in a couple of feet past the threshold and that's when she realized he was naked from the waist down.

Mohr said all he was wearing was a hat and T-shirt.

“I was stunned … I was shocked,” Mohr said.

Mohr said she didn’t know Johnson, other than to say “Hello” to him and sometimes, his girlfriend, passing in the hallway.

After she started screaming for help, Johnson took off running, Mohr said. She didn’t know why he came to her door.

Johnson has similar previous convictions of indecent exposure, assault and harassment, according to court documents.

In 2012, Johnson pleaded to an assault charge involving a pizza delivery woman, according to court documents. The woman was delivering a pizza to Johnson’s neighbor when Johnson approached her and started backing her into his apartment. Johnson then grabbed her and attempted to drag her into his room. The woman fought back, which angered Johnson, so he grabbed her by the face and covered her mouth when she started screaming.

During this struggle, another woman, identified later as Rote, walked out of Johnson’s apartment, naked and didn’t do anything to help the victim. The victim fought with Johnson and finally got away and called police.

In an incident from 2014, Johnson was convicted of third-degree harassment after a woman said she saw Johnson naked and touching himself in the elevator when she was visiting her friend in the same complex where Johnson lived, according to court documents. Johnson tried to reach for her and wanted her to get on the elevator but she started screaming and ran away. A prosecutor, in court documents, said the woman was convinced Johnson was going to sexually assault her.

