Judge suspends Iowa sheriff facing assault charges

Associated Press

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — A judge on Tuesday suspended an Iowa sheriff who is charged with assaulting his wife and then an officer as he was being arrested.

The judge suspended Calhoun County Sheriff Scott Anderson without pay after he was arrested Saturday at his home in Manson, about 12 miles west of Fort Dodge.

According to a criminal complaint, Anderson is accused of dragging his wife into their bedroom and choking her as she cried for him to stop. He later head-butted a Manson police officer during his arrest, and it took six officers to get him into a patrol car after he was handcuffed, according to the complaint.

Anderson has been charged with domestic abuse and assault on police officers.

The judge named deputy Jeff Feldhans as acting sheriff.

Anderson also faces a separate civil rights complaint, filed by a former county dispatcher who alleges he harassed her and retaliated when she complained. The Iowa Civil Rights Commission on April 2 found the complaint worthy of further investigation.

