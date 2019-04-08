Judge rules in favor of Cedar Rapids in 2015 officer-involved shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS — A federal judge has ruled against the mother and wife of a man who was fatally shot by police in 2015 in their lawsuit against the city and police officers.

U.S. District Chief Judge Leonard Strand, in a summary judgment last Friday, found in favor of the City of Cedar Rapids and four officers, ruling the officers didn’t violate any constitutional rights or use excessive force against Jonathan Gossman, who ran from officers during a traffic stop involving drugs and was fatally shot Oct. 20, 2015.

The lawsuit, filed by Twyla McElree, Gossman’s mother, and his wife, Mikaela Gossman, claimed officers fired 25 times at Gossman as he was “fleeing from an unlawful arrest” following a traffic stop. The suit also claimed the officers lacked probable cause to stop the vehicle and used excessive force as Gossman was fleeing from police.

Strand, in the ruling, said officers, Brandon Boesenberg and Bryson Garringer, had set up surveillance in the parking lot of Walgreens, 3325 16th St. SW, to monitor pseudoephedrine purchases. They watched a group, including Gossman, in a Ford F-150 pickup truck, go into Walgreens at different times and buy pseudoephedrine. The officers also had information that some of these individuals were involved in making or using methamphetamine.

Boesenberg and Garringer followed the truck when it left the parking lot and contacted another officer, Nathan Juilfs, to help make a traffic stop on the truck and Juilfs asked for a K-9 unit — officer Lucas Jones and his dog, Bane — to respond with him, according to the ruling.

During the stop, officers found the driver had a knife, meth pipe and prescription bottle, which he gave to officers. Juilfs then told Gossman to get out of the back seat. Gossman, who didn’t fully cooperate, had a lanyard round his neck that contained a knife, which Juilfs removed before Gossman got out.

The driver told officers there was a shotgun in the back seat, so Juilfs told Gossman to get out of the truck and he refused, according to the ruling. Gossman yelled “No,” and Garringer then drew his gun.

Boesenberg testified that he wanted to get Gossman out and away from the shotgun, according to the ruling. Boesenberg also drew his gun for safety and opened the backdoor, positioning himself inside the door, and told Gossman to get out.

Gossman got out and initially, Boesenberg thought he was complying, so he started to holster his gun to search Gossman, the ruling states. But Gossman then started moving past the truck and Boesenberg couldn’t stop him from fleeing.

Jones and his dog and Garringer ran after Gossman, yelling at him to stop, according to the ruling. The officers said Gossman kept holding the front of his waistband while he was running and they thought he might be armed. Bane finally caught up with Gossman and bit him on his left elbow. Gossman then "twisted to his left" and fell down.

As he fell, Garringer said Gossman pulled out a firearm from his waistband, the ruling states. Garringer yelled “gun” and thought he heard a “clap and saw a flash of light,” believing Gossman fired at him as he slipped and fell. Garringer then got up and started firing.

Jones said he heard Garringer yell, then saw Gossman holding a gun and thought Garringer may have been shot, so he started firing, the ruling states.

Gossman was dead when another officer approached him and removed the gun, according to the ruling.

According to the ruling, the medical examiner’s report showed Gossman was shot 24 times and had meth his system. Gossman’s weapon was a 9 mm handgun, which was loaded but had not been fired, the ruling states.

Strand said, for the most part, he agreed with the city’s statement of material facts, which support the record evidence, but he didn’t rely on McElree’s “flawed and improper” statement of facts, to determine the disputed facts.

McElree’s lawyer submitted “unauthenticated” transcripts of radio traffic and other audio files that were not provided to defendants and other unproven arguments, which Strand didn’t consider, according to the ruling.

Strand, in the ruling, said there was probable cause for the traffic stop and to detain Gossman for possible arrest after finding a knife on him and learning there was a shotgun in the back seat.

Garringer thought he heard a gunshot and Jones thought Garringer had been shot, Strand said. Under these circumstances, it was reasonable to believe “Gossman posed a serious threat to their safety,” he said.

Strand said it didn’t matter that Gossman didn’t fire his gun, according to the ruling.

“The issue is not whether the officers accurately perceived the events as they unfolded, but whether their perception was reasonable,” Strand said.

The fatal shooting was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and then reviewed by Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden, who ruled the use of deadly force was justified.

This is the second lawsuit filed against the city and police department over an officer involved shooting. Jerime Mitchell and his wife filed a suit last year after Jones shot him during a traffic stop in November 2016. The shooting left Mitchell paralyzed. That suit is pending and trial is set Aug. 11, 2020.

