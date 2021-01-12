Judge denies bail for man accused in 2019 Christmas Day fatal shooting

IOWA CITY — A judge Tuesday denies the defense’s request to lower a more than $1 million bail for a man who fled the state after a fatal Christmas shooting in 2019.

A lawyer for Elijah McAbee, 19, charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, asked 6th Judicial District Judge Paul Miller to lower her client’s bail to $250,000 cash or surety.

His bail now is $1 million for the first-degree murder charge and $250,000 for the attempted murder.

Sara Smith, argued during a phone bail review hearing, that McAbee was only 18-years-old at the time of the shooting and had no previous criminal history. If the court lowers the bail — something his family could possibly pay — his parents, who now live out of state because they have received “threats from the alleged victims,” would move back to Iowa City to provide him with a place to live pending trial, Smith added.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness asked Miller not to lower the bail because McAbee would be a “great” flight risk. He is charged with first-degree murder, which has the highest possible penalty in the state — life in prison without parole — if convicted. His bail should be possibly increased based on the charges, she noted.

Lyness also pointed out McAbee fled Iowa after the shooting and moved to Illinois. He then fled to Kentucky when he knew he was going to be arrested. In Kentucky after being arrested, he fought extradition back to Iowa.

McAbee wasn’t charged until last April because of the extradition process, according to court records.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Miller, who initially took the review under advisement, ruled Tuesday afternoon that based on the nature and circumstances of the offenses and their penalties if convicted, and the fact that McAbee fled Iowa after the shooting are both “determinative factors” that weigh “strongly” in favor of a substantial bond.

McAbee and his brother, Milton L. McAbee, 20, are both charged with first-degree murder, in the fatal shooting of Gregory Jackson on Dec. 25, 2019, in the area of 952 Boston Way in Coralville.

Coralville police Chief Shane Kron told The Gazette in April the shootings grew out of a dispute between juveniles — name calling and gesturing — who were roaming the neighborhood looking for a fight.

Not many details were provided by police about the shooting, but court documents filed after the McAbee arrests reveal more of what happened that evening, and a witness said Elijah McAbee was the shooter that night. The witness told police he recognized him from the neighborhood.

Coralville police were called to the area near 952 Boston Way at 9:32 p.m. Dec. 25 on a report of shots fired and people wounded. Officers found three people with gunshot injuries.

Jackson and another victim — an adult male and “close associate” of Jackson’s who is identified only as “Victim #2” — were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the search warrant affidavit. Jackson died about 10:41 p.m. An autopsy showed he had three or four gunshot wounds to his body.

While investigators were at that hospital, they learned Phillip McAbee was being treated for a fractured jaw as a result of being “pistol whipped” by Jackson, according to the affidavit.

Officers at the shooting scene had talked to Phillip McAbee’s son, Elijah, who was “upset and agitated” about what had happened to his father, the affidavits stated.

A separate complaint stated Milton McAbee, in retaliation for Jackson injuring his father, threatened to kill Jackson. He then obtained a gun and went with others to confront Jackson, fatally shooting him.

Milton McAbee admitted the shooting to another person, according to the complaint.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com