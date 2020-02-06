Judge allows DNA evidence that authorities say links Jerry Burns to Martinko killing

CEDAR RAPIDS — The DNA evidence that authorities say link Jerry Burns to the 1979 cold case slaying of Michelle Martinko will be allowed at trial, according to a judge’s ruling filed Thursday.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Fae Hoover, in the ruling, said Burns, 66, of Manchester, admitted during last month’s suppression hearing that he left his drinking straw, tested later for DNA by authorities, on the table at the Pizza Ranch restaurant to be disposed by employees Oct. 29, 2018.

Hoover said the law is “well-settled” when a person relinquishes property — they give up a “reasonable expectation of privacy in property that has been abandoned.”

Therefore, Burns, who is charged with first-degree murder, gave up any expectation of privacy of the straw and any DNA left on the straw, which led to a match of Burns’ DNA to the crime.

A criminal complaint showed that a partial male DNA profile was developed from blood found on Martinko’s dress; fewer than 1 in 100 billion unrelated individuals could have the same profile. And another profile was developed from blood found on the gear shift of Martinko’s car, where her body was found Dec. 20, 1979.

This was a crucial ruling for the prosecution because this case had remained unsolved for 38 years because authorities have admitted they didn’t have enough evidence to make an arrest until they got a DNA match in 2018.

Last month, Hoover heard testimony during three hearings on the defense’s motions, asking for a pretrial ruling on the computer evidence and to suppress the DNA evidence, arguing police didn’t have a warrant and violated Burns’ rights.

Hoover, in a ruling Wednesday, hindered the prosecution somewhat, ruling they cannot persuade a jury that Burns was motivated to kill Martinko because he had a “fetish” for viewing internet pornography that features blonde women being sexually assaulted and killed. The evidence was found 38 years after the crime, which lessens its relevance and is “unduly prejudicial” to Burns, she ruled.

Hoover, in Thursday’s ruling, also denied Burns’ assertion that the comparison of the male DNA profile developed from Martinko’s black dress with DNA from Brandy Jennings, a distant cousin, found in the GEDmatch database, which is a public site, was an illegal search of his “familial genetic material.”

The Cedar Rapids police in authorizing the comparison of the profile from the dress didn’t constitute a violation of rights, she said.

The defense’s challenge of the search warrants to obtain DNA from Burns’ brothers, Kenneth and Donald Burns, to exclude them as suspects, is also denied. Jerry Burns doesn’t have a privacy right in his brother’s DNA, Hoover said.

Most of Burns’ statements made to police during an interview in his office on Jan. 19, 2018 — 38th anniversary of Martinko’s death — will also be admitted at trial.

Leon Spies, Burns’ lawyer, argued Burns didn’t know he wasn’t in custody and police didn’t inform him of Miranda rights, so his statements should be tossed out.

Burns talked with two investigators in his office and although investigators closed the door, Burns was free to move around his office, his son was allowed to enter at one point and Burns was allowed to use his phone, Hoover pointed out in the ruling. Cedar Rapids Police Investigator Matthew Denlinger confronted Burns with evidence of his guilt and he made it clear that they were there to obtain Burns DNA for testing and would return after they received the results.

During this interview, Burns received a phone call from his brother and then asked if police had been watching him for several days, Hoover said. Denlinger confirmed they had been watching his business for several days leading up to Dec. 19. Burns, at this point, “reasonably believed that he was not free to leave.” The combination of confrontation, the search warrant for DNA and the confirmation that law enforcement was watching him created a “custodial atmosphere,” according to the ruling.

Hoover said any statements made by Burns after Denlingter confirmed police was watching his property will not be allowed at trial. The rest of the interview, including Burns’ statements made during car ride to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, after he was given the Miranda warning but didn’t ask for a lawyer, will also be allowed.

Denlinger, at one of last month’s hearings, testified Burns repeatedly said he didn’t know how his DNA was found at the crime scene. He said he didn’t know Martinko and he had no memory of being at the crime scene.

Burns was read his rights on the way to the police department, Denlinger said, but Burns continued to talk and made a general reference to “blacking out,” the investigator said. Burns did ask for a lawyer once they got to the department.

Hoover, in her ruling, also said because Burns sent text messages and made phone calls during the interview, the warrant to search his cell was supported by probable cause and also will be allowed at trial.

Denlinger, also during the previous hearing, said there was little internet history on Burns cellphone, but he had downloaded a book about a cold case homicide, involving DNA.

A pretrial hearing to take up remaining motions is set for Friday in Linn County District Court. Burns trial starts Monday in Scott County District Court. The trial was moved because of pretrial publicity.

