Iowa City man in custody after evading capture

Orozco led authorities on high speed chase

Juan C. Orozco
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is now in custody after evading capture following a high-speed chase.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:16 p.m. Dec. 21, 36-year-old Juan C. Orozco fled from a traffic stop in the area of South Scott Boulevard and Muscatine Avenue when deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle. Authorities said Orozco sped away north on Scott Boulevard before turning west onto Rochester Avenue. About a half a mile down Rochester, Orozco turned down a side street, crashed the vehicle into a home and was not apprehended.

Authorities said during the pursuit, Orozco reached speeds in excess of 90 mph, went through stop signs, wove in and out of traffic, jumped the curb and drove through a couple of backyards. When deputies searched the stolen vehicle Orozco abandoned, they found a loaded 9 mm pistol magazine.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said Orozco was eventually arrested by authorities in Muscatine County and booked at the Johnson County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Orozco was also wanted on several felony warrants and a detainer has been placed on him by authorities in McLennan County, Texas. His charges include first-degree theft, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, eluding, driving while barred, five counts of forgery, interference with official acts, third-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a credit card.

