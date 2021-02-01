Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually assaulting woman in northeast Cedar Rapids

Jovan Walton
A 38-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly assaulted and forced a woman to engage in a sex act at a residence in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, Jovan M. Walton, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse and assault causing bodily injury.

The criminal complaint states Walton threatened and strangled the woman while forcing her to engage in a sexual act. The complaint states the woman suffered several bruises and abrasions.

Walton was arrested Saturday and booked into Linn County Jail.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

