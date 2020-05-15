Shirtless Iowa City man accused of exposing himself, using racial slurs

IOWA CITY — A shirtless Iowa City man is accused of hurling racial epithets and exposing himself to a woman early Friday morning.

According to Iowa City police complaints, around 2:48 a.m. police received multiple calls about a man with no shirt yelling on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Van Buren Street. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Joseph R. Harmon.

Police later learned Harmon had broken out a window and was throwing things at buildings. As he was walking down the street, Harmon found a woman inside an apartment. Police said Harmon started shouting the N-word at the woman and exposed himself to her.

When officers found Harmon, his zipper was down and he showed signs of intoxication. Harmon was arrested and faces charges of indecent exposure and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

