Public Safety

Shirtless Iowa City man accused of exposing himself, using racial slurs

Joseph Harmon
Joseph Harmon

IOWA CITY — A shirtless Iowa City man is accused of hurling racial epithets and exposing himself to a woman early Friday morning.

According to Iowa City police complaints, around 2:48 a.m. police received multiple calls about a man with no shirt yelling on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Van Buren Street. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Joseph R. Harmon.

Police later learned Harmon had broken out a window and was throwing things at buildings. As he was walking down the street, Harmon found a woman inside an apartment. Police said Harmon started shouting the N-word at the woman and exposed himself to her.

When officers found Harmon, his zipper was down and he showed signs of intoxication. Harmon was arrested and faces charges of indecent exposure and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

U.S. Marshals ask for help to find fugitive wanted for homicide in Michigan

Judge orders house arrest for 18-year-old charged in fatal shooting

Chicago man arrested in assault, break-in at Iowa City woman's home in January

Iowa City man faces weapons charge

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds predicts capacity to run 5,000 coronavirus tests daily

Eastern Iowa meat lockers see record sales due to processing plants' coronavirus shutdowns

Restaurants and individuals donating hundreds of meals to hospital staff

Pandemic or not, pets still need training

Dry summer: Cedar Rapids municipal pools won't open in 2020

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.