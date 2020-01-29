Public Safety

Iowa City man accused of sexually abusing child

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, 28-year-old Jorge Maldonado sexually assaulted the child on Dec. 18, 2019 in Iowa City. Police said the victim reported being abused by Maldonado in the past and that he threatened her with violence, going as far as to say he would kill her.

Maldonado also told the victim he would kill her family and burn their house with them in it, police said. Police said Maldonado’s actions and threats caused the victim’s family not to report the abuse for several months.

Maldonado has been in custody since Dec. 23 on charges of domestic assault — third or subsequent offense, child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. He now faces an additional charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

