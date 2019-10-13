Public Safety

Man rescued from Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler park Saturday

A view of the shoreline along the Cedar River in Palisades-Kepler State Park east of Cedar Rapids. (Gazette file photo)
The Gazette

A man was rescued from the Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler State Park Saturday.

Emergency responders were called to the park at approximately 3:46 p.m. for a man struggling to stay above water on the south side of the river near the cliff face, according to a news release by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan C. Allyn, 35, was rescued from the water within 20 minutes of the 911 call for help, deputies said.

Allyn was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment after exposure to the water.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

