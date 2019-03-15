Iowa City man has gone missing in Utah's Canyonlands National Park

Officials in Utah are looking for a 33-year-old Iowa City man who went missing at Canyonlands National Park.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Canyonlands National Park, Jonathon Hogue may have been last seen in the area of Green River Overlook at Island in the Sky on or after March 10.

According to the National Park Service website, Canyonlands is Utah’s largest national park, with 337,598 acres of land and water, and is divided into three major districts: Island in the Sky, The Needles, and The Maze.

The Island in the Sky mesa sits on the north end of the park, near Moab Utah, and rests on sheer sandstone cliffs over 1,000 feet above the surrounding Canyonlands terrain. The website also shows a non-emergency alert stating the Green River Overlook at Island in the Sky “is temporarily closed,” but does not state why.

US Park Rangers of Canyonlands National Park in Utah are searching for missing person Jonathon Hogue of Iowa City.

TIP LINE: CALL or TEXT 888-653-0009 or visit https://t.co/cJbB2MxIJK and click "Submit a Tip.” https://t.co/X8u0fmv0Na — U of Iowa Police (@UIowa_Police) March 15, 2019



Hogue is a Ph.D. student whose hobbies include drawing and painting, according to the park’s Facebook post.

“(Hogue) is a hiker and backpacker who is known to hike long distances, including off trail and scrambling. His dream was to be a park ranger,” the park also posted.

Hogue is described as a Caucasian man who is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Hogue also has a tattoo of the words “Ninja Penguin” on one of his biceps.

The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch asks that anyone who was “in the area of Green River Overlook at Island in the Sky, Canyonlands National Park between Sunday, March 10 and (March 15),” or anyone who may have information that could help investigators, to call or text the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009 or visit http://www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip.”

