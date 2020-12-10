Iowa City man accused of robbing convenience store

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man faces a robbery charge for the second time this year.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, 23-year-old Jonathan P. St. John was lingering outside of a closed convenience store at 525 Highway 1 W. When the clerk went to tell St. John they were closed, St. John allegedly pulled a knife on the clerk and demanded the money in the cash registers.

Police said the clerk fled the store and called 911. When officers arrived on the scene, St. John was still inside and was holding the knife.

St. John was arrested and faces charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a weapon. If convicted, the charges carry a potential sentence of 32 years in prison.

St. John was arrested on a second-degree robbery charge on March 19 after he went to the Hills Bank branch at 201 S. Clinton St. while it was closed and demanded cash from a clerk inside. Police said St. John threatened to shoot the clerk and kill the arresting officer. He ultimately pleaded guilty to first degree harassment in that case.

