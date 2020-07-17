Johnson County woman dies after UTV rollover

SOLON — A woman died Thursday after being pinned under a Utility Terrain Vehicle.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Julie Bell, 62, of North Liberty was driving a UTV at 2664 Newport Road NE around 6:03 p.m. Thursday. Riding with her was Mary Kay Knight, 65, who lived at the property.

Authorities said Bell lost control of the UTV while driving in a field, causing it to roll. Knight was pinned under the UTV and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Solon Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com