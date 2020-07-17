Public Safety

Johnson County woman dies after UTV rollover

A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)
A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)

SOLON — A woman died Thursday after being pinned under a Utility Terrain Vehicle.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Julie Bell, 62, of North Liberty was driving a UTV at 2664 Newport Road NE around 6:03 p.m. Thursday. Riding with her was Mary Kay Knight, 65, who lived at the property.

Authorities said Bell lost control of the UTV while driving in a field, causing it to roll. Knight was pinned under the UTV and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Solon Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Sheriff's Office: Tiffin teen died in Coralville Lake when no one helped

Iowa auditors urge Gov. Kim Reynolds to expedite felon voting rights order

Search for missing Davenport girl moves to Clinton County

Two fugitives wanted on violent out-of-state charges arrested in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Rural bankers expect more farm loan defaults

Local garden centers see surge in stuck-at-home customers investing in their yards

The Duke made masks cool. So can you

Even billionaires can't overcome America's roadblocks for independent candidates

Mandate masks in wide swath of Iowa, unpublished White House report recommended

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.