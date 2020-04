TIFFIN — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Authorities said 15-year-old Noah Herring was last seen in Tiffin around 3 p.m. on April 7. Herring is 5’4”-5’5,” 150 pounds with shaggy, dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Herring’s whereabouts is asked to call the Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

