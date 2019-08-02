Leaky sewer pipes soak Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Public Safety

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek shared photos on Facebook Friday morning showing water dripping from the ceiling and welling up on the floor of the sheriff’s office lobby. (Photo from Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)
IOWA CITY — Leaking sewer pipes once against has the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office down in the dumps.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek shared photos on Facebook Friday morning showing water dripping from the ceiling and welling up on the floor of the sheriff’s office lobby. Pulkrabek told The Gazette that around 7:30 a.m., a secretary in the Civil Division noticed the water coming from the ceiling.

The water is from a sewer line, Pulkrabek said.

Pulkrabek said the sheriff’s office deals with leaking pipes seemingly every six months or so. He said he shared the photos because he wants the public to see the conditions his employees continue to work in.

“I don’t really know how to describe it because it happens so often it’s laughable,” Pulkrabek said. “We still do our job despite the ... building we work in.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and jail opened in 1981. Pulkrabek points out the county’s population at the time was 80,000. By last year, the county’s population had grown to an estimated 151,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Efforts over the years to build a new justice center to house inmates and add courtroom space have failed to get enough support from Johnson County voters.

Pulkrabek said Friday morning the water to the pipes had been shut off and visitors shouldn’t have to deal with any sewer water.

“It’s cleaned up, so the public doesn’t have to walk through it,” he said.

