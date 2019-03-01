Johnson County sheriff warns of phone scam invoking jury duty, requesting Google Play cards

If you receive a call from a Lt. Kevin Kinney asking you about jury duty and trying to get you to purchase Google Play cards, you should be skeptical for a number of reasons.

First, while it’s true there was a Lt. Kevin Kinney in Johnson County, he has since retired and is now a state senator.

Second, even if that weren’t true, why would a sheriff’s department lieutenant be calling you about jury duty? They don’t do that.

Third, Google Play cards?

As hard as it may be to believe, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department sent out a release Friday warning residents that there is a phone scam being run using exactly these methods, as well as a number that resembles the Johnson County Sheriff Office’s main number, to deceive residents.

If you receive this call, “Do not give the caller any personal information and hang up the phone,” the sheriff’s office said. It also stressed that Kinney is not involved with the calls in any way, also adding that “law enforcement will not contact residents by phone about matters such as missed jury duty nor will we ask for some sort of payment over the phone.”