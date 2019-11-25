Sheriff's office: Coralville man threatened people with submachine gun, ran over two people

IOWA CITY — A Coralville man is accused of threatening three people with a submachine gun and running two people over in a car.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:11 p.m. July 19, 23-year-old Michael G. McClinton attempted to steal a car in the 4400 block of Taft Avenue in Iowa City. Authorities said during the theft McClinton pointed an Uzi at three different people.

McClinton at one point during the theft pressed the barrel of the Uzi against the head of one of the victims and forced him to exit the vehicle, authorities said. McClinton then attempted to flee in the vehicle, running over two people in the process. A woman who was hit by the car suffered serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

McClinton then fled on foot with the Uzi. He was arrested Nov. 23 in North Liberty when a North Liberty police officer spotted him driving in the area of Highway 965 and Sara Court. McClinton is barred from driving until Sept. 30, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

McClinton faces charges of going armed with intent, two counts of assault causing serious injury, three counts of assault while using or displaying a weapon and driving while barred — habitual offender. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail on an $18,000 bond.

