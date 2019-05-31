Public Safety

Johnson County orders mandatory flood evacuations for a few properties near Iowa River

The Gazette

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has issued mandatory evacuations order for rural Johnson County properties near the a loops of the Iowa River east of Highway 218.

The evacuations are due to “widespread area flooding” according to the release.

The mandatory evacuations have been issued for the following areas:

6959, 6955, 6951 and 6979 Tri County Bridge Road SE

6984 and 6994 Lola Lane SE

The release also states that in addition to the evacuations, access to the ingress and egress to and from the area is “limited to authorized law enforcement, emergency management personnel, and other necessary government officials, agencies or departments.”

