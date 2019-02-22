A body was found inside a burning vehicle in Riverside on Friday afternoon.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Kalona Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 2900 block of 540th Street in rural Johnson County northeast of Riverside at 12:42 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

As the emergency personnel extinguished the fire, they discovered a body inside, the release said. The person’s identity is not being release until the family is notified.

Johnson County Detective Sgt. Brad Kunkel said investigators believe there is no danger to the public related to the body.

“We have a lot to look into at this point but there’s no danger to the public,” Kunkel said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the sheriff’s department said, and the incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Johnson County Medical Examiner.