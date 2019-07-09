IOWA CITY

Medical Examiner: Blunt force injuries killed man found in Iowa City creek

Death was accidental

Jonathan Guerrero
IOWA CITY — Jonathan Guerrero — the man found dead in Ralston Creek — died of blunt force injuries, with other conditions contributing to his death, according to the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Johnson County Medical Examiner Office Administrative Director Clayton Schuneman told The Gazette on Tuesday that Guerrero’s cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head. Other “significant conditions” that contributed to Guerrero’s death were a right femur fracture and “probable drowning,” according to Schuneman.

Guerrero’s death was determined to be an accident.

What events led to Guerrero’s death are still unknown, however. Iowa City Police Sgt. Scott Stevens said Tuesday that the case is still under investigation.

“We have a few leads we’re working on,” Stevens said. “The evidence we have so far is consistent with the cause and manner of death.”

Guerrero, 26, was found dead July 1 in Ralston Creek in the 400 block of South Gilbert Street. His body was discovered by a nearby resident who alerted police.

Stevens encouraged anyone with information about Guerrero’s death to contact the police department.

Schuneman said authorities are still awaiting toxicology results for both Guerrero and 45-year-old Eric Riskedahl, who was found dead in a makeshift homeless camp under the Highway 6 Bridge, the same day as Guerrero was found. Authorities said the deaths are believed to be unrelated. A cause of death for Riskedahl was not yet available and will likely take a few weeks, Schuneman said.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

