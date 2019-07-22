Johnson County Jail inmate found with heroin

IOWA CITY — A Johnson County Jail inmate is accused of heroin possession.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies conducted a “shakedown” of the F-Block. Authorities said they found a baggie of heroin in property belonging to 36-year-old Crystal E. Dove El, of Coralville.

Dove El admitted the drugs were hers and that it was heroin, the sheriff’s office said. She now faces one count of possession of a controlled substance — second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. She was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance in November 2001.

