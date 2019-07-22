Public Safety

Johnson County Jail inmate found with heroin

Crystal E. Dove El
Crystal E. Dove El

IOWA CITY — A Johnson County Jail inmate is accused of heroin possession.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies conducted a “shakedown” of the F-Block. Authorities said they found a baggie of heroin in property belonging to 36-year-old Crystal E. Dove El, of Coralville.

Dove El admitted the drugs were hers and that it was heroin, the sheriff’s office said. She now faces one count of possession of a controlled substance — second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. She was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance in November 2001.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

One transported to hospital after Coralville apartment fire

Search underway for swimmer after possible drowning at Palisades-Kepler State Park Saturday

Sheriff's Office: Solon man sexually abused girl multiple times over five years

Cedar Rapids man will remain in jail pending hearing to revoke his probation after motorcycle crash

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Meet the U. Iowa grad who shattered world hot air balloon records

F&M Bank pulling out of Westdale

Corridor cities gear up to maximize census counts

Kennedy High hackers place in national girls' cybersecurity competition

Japanese Consul-General: Eastern Iowa ripe with economic partnership opportunities

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.