Public Safety

Johnson County authorities searching for body of potential jumper in Iowa River

A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)
A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)

IOWA CITY — Authorities are searching for the body of a potential jumper in the Iowa River.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety has reason to believe someone jumped off the bridge and has asked for assistance.

The sheriff’s office is dragging the river near the Iowa Avenue Bridge. The Johnson County Metro Dive Team, Iowa City Fire Department and Johnson County Emergency Management also are assisting with the search.

Though he described the ongoing effort as a recovery operation rather than a rescue, Pulkrabek said authorities are not yet certain someone actually jumped into the river.

Pulkrabek said the university contacted him around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities are searching immediately north and south of the Iowa Avenue Bridge.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts will not testify today during hearing

Do you recognize this person? Individual is suspect in Casey's burglary, officials say

(Canceled) Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids teen

Police searching for man convicted in drive-by shooting who escaped Cedar Rapids facility

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Moving Iowa City's Buddha: 110 tons of karma

Smash Juice Bar & Eatery in North Liberty opens with smoothies, waffle bar and more

Iowa State investigates violent racial online threat

More Iowa lakes, rivers and streams on impaired list

University of Northern Iowa nets $10M gift

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.