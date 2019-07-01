Johnson County prosecutors move out of courthouse but remain close by

IOWA CITY — After being located for 31 years in the Johnson County Courthouse, the county attorney’s office is moving out next week but the commute will be a quick one — about 750 steps away.

The prosecutors are moving into the MidWestOne Bank, 500 S. Clinton St., just south of the courthouse at 417 S. Clinton St. The office takes over the fourth floor of the building, which allows Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness and each of the 14 assistant prosecutors to each have an office and provides an open floor plan for 20 support staff and three interns. Three of those will be hired in the next few months, she said.

Lyness said it’s a big change from their office in the courthouse where room was a luxury and some attorneys shared an office, a victim/witness coordinator worked out of a renovated closet and it was a necessity for employees to walk through one office to make their way to another.

There was no privacy and it was an issue when prosecutors needed to find a private space to talk about sensitive issues with victims and their families, or when depositions needed to be taken, Lyness said. During a tour on Thursday, Lyness, who had seen the space as it was constructed, still seemed amazed by how many conferences rooms and other rooms where witnesses or victims and their families can be away from public areas. There is even a large break room, which Lyness said is more than twice of what they have now.

The move isn’t a permanent solution to the aging overcrowded courthouse, which was built in 1901, but the county has a seven-year lease for about $1.2 million with MidWestOne. The lease includes the option of three three-year extensions as well as some fees and build-out costs for the space.

The county will reimburse the landlord for about $687,200 for design fees and construction costs, through rent payments, Lyness said.

The county also will be responsible for about two-thirds of the build out, Lyness said. This money, when they receive final costs, will come from the general fund, she added.

The furnishings, fixtures, equipment and cost of installation and design fees are estimated to be another $500,000, Lyness said. These fund will come from the debt service fund.

The decision to move the office has been in the works since the last bond referendum to build a new courthouse and jail failed to reach the required 60 percent supermajority, Lyness said. The supervisors plan to build possibly two additional courtrooms in the old county attorney’s office space.

Some of the area on the north side of the first floor that the prosecutors have now will still be used for to take depositions, have meetings with witnesses during trials and hearings, Lyness said.

Johnson County now doesn’t have as many judges assigned because there’s no courtroom space, so the additional courtrooms would help move cases more quickly through the system.

The office had been down three assistant prosecutors after two resigned, taking other jobs elsewhere, and one was on maternity leave until last week. Lyness recently hired Haley Huddleston, who will handle misdemeanors, and Oubonh White, a former Muscatine County assistant, will prosecute both felonies and misdemeanors.

