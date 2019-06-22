Public Safety

Sigourney man charged in death of Oskaloosa 4-month-old

OSKALOOSA — A Sigourney man faces a murder charge after a 4-month-old died Friday from injuries received earlier this week.

Johnny Dale Jr., 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kane Burns of Oskaloosa.

The child was found injured and unresponsive Sunday by his mother at their home, and the child died Friday morning at a hospital in Des Moines, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Dale, who officials say was the child’s primary caretaker, was arrested Wednesday and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury and taken to the Mahaska County Jail in Oskaloosa.

The charge was upgraded Friday after the child died.

The charges against Dale follow an investigation by the Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Details about the injuries and how they occurred were not released.

Dale is being held at the Mahaska County Jail on a $1 million bond.

