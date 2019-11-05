Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl

John Rodriguez
A Cedar Rapids man is being held at the Linn County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bail, after he allegedly sexually abused a six-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, John R. Rodriguez, 48, faces a charge of second-degree sexual abuse. He made an initial appearance in Linn County District Court Tuesday morning.

Police say Rodriguez was arrested after a 6-year-old girl reported he had touched her inappropriately in November of 2018 at a residence in Marion.

Additionally, Rodriguez’s DNA was allegedly found in the girl’s underwear, the complaint states.

A warrant was issued for Rodriguez’s arrest last week and he was taken into custody Friday.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

