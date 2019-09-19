Public Safety

Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot children

Joe M. Martin
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of threatening to shoot a group of children.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 7:25 p.m. Sept. 13, 73-year-old Joe M. Martin became upset with a group of children outside of his home at 2128 S. Riverside Drive. Police said Martin threatened to shoot the children if they didn’t stay off his street.

Martin later came out of his home wielding a silver handgun and again threatened to shoot the children, police said. The children told police they were afraid of Martin due to his actions and comments.

Police said Martin has had multiple contacts with law enforcement involving firearms threats. He was arrested and faces one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

