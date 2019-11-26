Man faces theft, burglary charges after break-in at NE Cedar Rapids residence

A Center Point man faces theft and burglary charges after he allegedly broke in to a woman’s home and stole a checkbook and a vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers came across a 2009 Kia Sorento Monday that was reported stolen on November 23 and initiated a traffic stop at Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street SW.

Police said the driver, who was identified as Jessie Lee Philiph, 33, was taken into custody. Police said Philiph claimed he had permission to drive the Sorento but the 36-year-old woman who owns the car denied giving her permission.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint, and police said the woman’s stolen checkbook was found in Philiph’s possession.

Police said the Sorento and the checkbook were allegedly taken at about 6 p.m. on November 23 from the woman’s residence in the 1300 block of Elmhurst Drive NE.

Police believe Philiph broke into the residence and stole the woman’s checkbook and then broke into her garage and took the car. None of the checks were used, police said, and the garage door sustained some damage.

Philiph faces charges of second- and fifth-degree theft, third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com