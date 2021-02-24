Two Coralville men sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in Johnson County

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Coralville men were sentenced this week — one to more than 18 years and the other to 21 years — for drug trafficking and firearms.

Jeffrey Fitzgerald Goins, 33, previously pleaded in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

Goins was convicted of drug charges in 2013 and was serving supervised release when he participated in the meth conspiracy, according to court documents.

U.S. District Chief Judge John Jarvey sentenced Goins Monday to 220 months in prison, which included his supervised release being revoked and sentenced to an additional 30 months in prison. He must also serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison terms.

One of his co-conspirators, Bryant Richard Smith, 32, was sentenced Tuesday by Jarvey to over 21 years for conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin and felon in possession of a firearm.

Smith also was previously convicted of drug-related charges in 2013 and he was serving supervised release when he started trafficking meth, cocaine and heroin with Goins.

Jarvey sentence for Smith included an additional 36 months in prison for the revocation of supervised release in the previous conviction.

Smith also was ordered serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

The trafficking investigation, first involving Smith, began in 2018 after Smith was released on his previous conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After release, he started manufacturing and distributing ice methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

By 2019, a co-conspirator began to provide Smith with money for his drug business, prosecutors said.

Authorities started an investigation, involving Goins in 2019 when law enforcement learned Goins was a prominent supplier and distributor of drugs in the Johnson County area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Investigators determined Goins was involved in a conspiracy to distribute drugs with Smith and others.

When Smith was arrested with drugs in July 2019, his co-conspirators took over part of his drug activities.

Smith was released from jail pending trial in October 2019 and continued to sell drugs, prosecutors said. Last year, he purchased a Kel Tec Sub 2000 9 mm firearm, he was prohibited from owning, in Iowa City before being arrested again.

Goins and another co-conspirator distributed meth to undercover law enforcement and Goins also was caught with a firearm, he wasn’t allowed to own, when he was arrested last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

These cases were investigated by the Johnson County Drug Task Force and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

