Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen truck

Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man Wednesday after he allegedly fled officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Jason Buchanan Ross, 49, faces charges of second-degree theft, attempt to elude and interference with official acts.

Police said Ross was driving a 2000 GMC Savana that was reported stolen from Hayden Construction at 265 12th Street NW in Cedar Rapids.

When officers encountered Ross and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the complaint states Ross “led officers on a high-speed chase.”

“The defendant violated multiple traffic laws during the chase that ended when the defendant crashed into a fence at 260 Johnson Avenue NW,” the complaint states.

Ross then fled the scene on foot, police said. He was later located hiding behind a shed and taken into custody.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

