Police: Man steals two vehicles in one week, arrested for second theft Thursday

A Cedar Rapids man who was arrested last weekend for allegedly stealing a car, is now facing an additional charge in connection with another stolen vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was reported stolen Tuesday from the Harbor Freight parking lot at 3750 Williams Boulevard SW.

Police said the vehicle owner stated the SUV had overheated the day before, so he left the vehicle in the parking lot with the doors locked and the windows closed. The next day he returned to find the Blazer was gone.

Two days later, officers encountered a Chevrolet Blazer at about 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of C Avenue NE. The SUV had no front license plate, police said, and officers recognized the vehicle as possibly being the one that was reported stolen.

Police said the officers initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jason M. Gladwin, 34. Officers also confirmed the Blazer was the same vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the week, police said.

Glad win faces charges of second-degree theft, driving while license is under suspension fraudulent use of registration, failure to display registration plate and interference with official acts.

His arrest comes just three days after he was released on bond in another pending theft case. In that case, Gladwin was pulled over about 7:10 p.m. July 27 at Fourth Avenue and 10th Street SE while driving a 1997 Chevrolet S10 that police said had been reported stolen.

Gladwin told the officers he had just bought the truck from someone about five minutes before the traffic stop, but the stolen vehicle report had been filed about five hours earlier, police said.

Gladwin faces charges of second-degree theft and driving while license is under suspension in that case.

