Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 12 years for sexually abusing child

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 22-year-old Cedar Rapids man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl.

Jason Alexander Clark pleaded guilty in Linn County District Court to lascivious acts with a child, a felony, and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. Clark made Alford pleas to the two charges.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his innocence but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A criminal complaint shows Clark sexually abused the 3-year-old on March 12, 2018, in a Cedar Rapids home. An adult witness called police after seeing Clark inappropriately touching the child.

Clark left the residence before police arrived, but later, during an interview, he admitted making sexual contact with the victim, according to the complaint.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner also sentenced Clark during the hearing because Clark waived his right to challenge the pleas and requested immediate sentencing.

Turner sentenced Clark to 10 years in prison on the lascivious acts conviction and two years for the indecent contact, running them consecutively for a total of 12 years in prison.

Clark also will have to be on the sex offender registry for life and must serve a special sentence of parole for life because this is a sex offense.

Turner, in his sentencing order, said the lascivious acts offense meets the definition of a sexually predatory offense, and it could enhance future punishment for similar convictions.

