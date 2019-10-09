Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 12 years for sexually abusing child

Abuse of 3-year-old took place in March 2018

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 22-year-old Cedar Rapids man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl.

Jason Alexander Clark pleaded guilty in Linn County District Court to lascivious acts with a child, a felony, and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. Clark made Alford pleas to the two charges.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his innocence but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A criminal complaint shows Clark sexually abused the 3-year-old on March 12, 2018, in a Cedar Rapids home. An adult witness called police after seeing Clark inappropriately touching the child.

Clark left the residence before police arrived, but later, during an interview, he admitted making sexual contact with the victim, according to the complaint.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner also sentenced Clark during the hearing because Clark waived his right to challenge the pleas and requested immediate sentencing.

Turner sentenced Clark to 10 years in prison on the lascivious acts conviction and two years for the indecent contact, running them consecutively for a total of 12 years in prison.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Clark also will have to be on the sex offender registry for life and must serve a special sentence of parole for life because this is a sex offense.

Turner, in his sentencing order, said the lascivious acts offense meets the definition of a sexually predatory offense, and it could enhance future punishment for similar convictions.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Marion man dead after Linn County crash on Robins Road Tuesday

Second suspect arrested in 2017 shooting death of Leland Harris

Coralville adds second K-9 team, spurred by arena opening and political season

Dubuque man sentenced to over 16 years for distributing heroin, cocaine

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Federal help for Cedar Rapids flood wall starts with 4-foot-thick gate

Elton John coming to Des Moines

Coe hires new 'entrepreneur-in-residence'

Greta Thunberg and all our rage

Indiana developer nixes plans for Banjo Block project in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.