Public Safety

Clinton woman arrested after attempting to hide in Cedar River

Jasmine Sheley
Jasmine Sheley

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Clinton woman hid in the Cedar River in a failed attempt to evade arrest early Wednesday morning.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said around 1:01 a.m., an officer located 19-year-old Jasmine M. Sheley near Harrison Elementary School on 11th Street NE. Police said Sheley had warrants for her arrest out of Scott County.

Buelow said Sheley fled from the officer at a high rate of speed. About a minute later, her vehicle was found crashed into the embankment at First Street and L Avenue NW. Her vehicle was up on the levy, Buelow said.

Authorities said Sheley fled from her vehicle on foot and down the embankment.

“She ended up submerged up to her mid-torso in the river and was found holding herself to the embankment with foliage,” Buelow said.

Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to the scene to help get Sheley out of the water, Buelow said. She now faces charges in Linn County of failure to maintain control, disobeying a traffic signal, driving without a license and not having insurance. She was returned to Scott County where she had warrants for “numerous probation violations” related to a forgery arrest, Buelow said.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Linn County Sheriff's Office employees face disciplinary action after harassment investigation

Federal prosecutors will not seek death penalty in fatal shooting of James Booher

Colorado man pleads guilty to throwing water on U.S. Rep. Steve King

C.R. man charged with sex exploitation of children, connected to Philippines livestreaming investigation

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Thousands respond to Carson King UI Children's Hospital fundraiser fallout

'Economic engine' of Cy-Hawk rivalry will continue, officials say

Demi Moore drops shocking revelations about Ashton Kutcher, sexual assault and sobriety

Jerrod Niemann hones his songwriting craft across the ages

Eastern Iowa Airport to build $10.2 million cargo facility where UPS will sort, distribute packages

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.