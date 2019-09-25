Clinton woman arrested after attempting to hide in Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Clinton woman hid in the Cedar River in a failed attempt to evade arrest early Wednesday morning.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said around 1:01 a.m., an officer located 19-year-old Jasmine M. Sheley near Harrison Elementary School on 11th Street NE. Police said Sheley had warrants for her arrest out of Scott County.

Buelow said Sheley fled from the officer at a high rate of speed. About a minute later, her vehicle was found crashed into the embankment at First Street and L Avenue NW. Her vehicle was up on the levy, Buelow said.

Authorities said Sheley fled from her vehicle on foot and down the embankment.

“She ended up submerged up to her mid-torso in the river and was found holding herself to the embankment with foliage,” Buelow said.

Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to the scene to help get Sheley out of the water, Buelow said. She now faces charges in Linn County of failure to maintain control, disobeying a traffic signal, driving without a license and not having insurance. She was returned to Scott County where she had warrants for “numerous probation violations” related to a forgery arrest, Buelow said.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com