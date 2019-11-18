Do you know this man? Cedar Rapids police need help identifying alleged diamond thief

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing loose diamonds from a jewelry store last month in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 11:15 a.m. on October 15 to Jared’s at 159 Collins Road NE after reports that a box of loose diamonds were stolen from behind a store counter.

While interacting with a store employee, police said the suspect allegedly reached over the counter and grabbed the box full of diamonds. He then fled in a vehicle.

The suspect was described as a male wearing tan pants, work boots and a denim jacket with a fur collar.

Anyone able to identify the individual is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5532 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1- (800) 272-7463.

