Public Safety

Do you know this man? Cedar Rapids police need help identifying alleged diamond thief

Surveillance image from Jared's via CRPD
Surveillance image from Jared's via CRPD

Police are asking for help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing loose diamonds from a jewelry store last month in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 11:15 a.m. on October 15 to Jared’s at 159 Collins Road NE after reports that a box of loose diamonds were stolen from behind a store counter.

While interacting with a store employee, police said the suspect allegedly reached over the counter and grabbed the box full of diamonds. He then fled in a vehicle.

The suspect was described as a male wearing tan pants, work boots and a denim jacket with a fur collar.

Anyone able to identify the individual is encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5532 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1- (800) 272-7463.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

