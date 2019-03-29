Stylists who worked at fire-damaged Cedar Rapids salon eager to get back to work

CEDAR RAPIDS — In the wake of a fire Wednesday morning that badly damaged a building in the 1800 block of Blairs Ferry Road, two women who worked in a beauty salon there are ready to get back to business.

When the fire gutted Jan’s Salon and Beauty Supply, hair stylists Lori Rima and Renna Shaw told The Gazette it also destroyed their client books, leaving the women with no way to contact their patrons.

Eager to get back to work, Rima and Shaw said they are temporarily working out of Visions Hair Studio at 3976 Center Point Rd. NE in Cedar Rapids. The phone number there is (319) 286-8060.

Rima’s and Shaw’s workspaces were significantly damaged Wednesday morning when fire ripped through the two-story commercial building that housed their salon and a neighboring barbershop.

When news of the fire broke, firefighters were initially told that no businesses were operating in the building and officials reported that the building was vacant.

No one was in the building when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Firefighting efforts temporarily shut down Blairs Ferry Road for about 75 minutes during the morning commute. The structure, officials said, sustained significant fire, heat and smoke damage to both levels, and an investigation as to what caused the fire is underway.

l Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com