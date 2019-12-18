Public Safety

Illinois woman ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in Linn County rollover crash

The Gazette

An Illinois woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening when she was ejected from her rolling vehicle in northeast Linn County.

At about 6:45 p.m., Jamey Swanson, 38, of Stockton, was distracted while driving east on Sawyer Road and ran a stop sign at Prairieburg Road, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Swanson lost control of her vehicle and was ejected when the vehicle rolled. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

She was taken by ambulance to a Cedar Rapids hospital for serious injuries.

Swanson was cited for failing to obey the stop sign, the news release stated.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Suspected shooter in August shots-fired incident in SE Cedar Rapids arrested

Man nabbed while driving van stolen from Cedar Rapids, police say

Cedar Rapids man guilty of murder in deadly shooting at Pointe apartments in 2018

Former Springville bank president sentenced to 5 years of probation for hiding bad loans from regulators

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hayden Fry brought the sizzle and the steak to Iowa

Hayden Fry, coach who made Iowa Hawkeyes winners, dies

After 2 years of trying, Cargill wins Cedar Rapids approval for rail yard in Rompot

Cedar Rapids may refund $3 million in automated traffic camera tickets, waive $14 million in old tickets

Iowa planning summer 2020 upgrades to Kinnick Stadium

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.