Illinois woman ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in Linn County rollover crash

An Illinois woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening when she was ejected from her rolling vehicle in northeast Linn County.

At about 6:45 p.m., Jamey Swanson, 38, of Stockton, was distracted while driving east on Sawyer Road and ran a stop sign at Prairieburg Road, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Swanson lost control of her vehicle and was ejected when the vehicle rolled. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

She was taken by ambulance to a Cedar Rapids hospital for serious injuries.

Swanson was cited for failing to obey the stop sign, the news release stated.