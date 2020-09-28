Police: 17-year-old stabbed by Coralville man over car dispute

IOWA CITY — A Coralville man is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy over a car sale gone awry.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 9:04 a.m. Aug. 26, 35-year-old James S. Joy was in the area of Wayne Avenue and Arthur Street in Iowa City and involved in the exchange of a vehicle. Police said the sale turned into a dispute and Joy punched the other party — a 17-year-old boy — in the face.

Police said Joy pulled a knife and chased the boy. When Joy caught him, he stabbed the boy in the abdomen. Witnesses reported the attack and Joy fled the scene on foot, police said.

The teen required surgery for the injuries he suffered in the assault, police said.

Joy was arrested just after midnight Sept. 23 when he was witnessed throwing beer cans at a woman at Kum & Go, 2303 Muscatine Ave. The woman fled into a restroom and Joy chased after her, police said. He is accused of assaulting the woman and taking her phone.

Police said the woman suffered a serious injury to her leg and also complained of pain to her neck. Joy fled the scene on foot and was found at a nearby apartment complex. He ignored officers’ orders to stop and attempted to flee, but was eventually caught.

Joy had warrants for his arrest for a previous incident. He was arrested and his charges for the various accusations against him include willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, third-degree burglary, eluding, fourth-degree criminal mischief, domestic assault, fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.

Joy remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail on a $57,000 cash or surety bond.

