Public Safety

3 police agencies investigating Vinton man's death

Police lights
Police lights
The Gazette

Three law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead at a rural Vinton home Saturday.

Around 9 a.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a welfare check at the man’s home in the 5900 block of 28th Avenue, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Deputies found the body of 84-year-old James Howard Bright. Bright’s death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

The release stated that “at this time, it is believed there is no threat to public safety.”

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Shooting victim dies at Cedar Rapids hospital

Storm dropping snow and ice on Southeast Iowa

Iowa City man charged with sex abuse, burglary

Cedar Rapids police investigate shots fired, stabbing early Friday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion's 'streetscape' project to begin construction in April

Brock Purdy caps historic season for Iowa State with memorable play in Fiesta Bowl

Small-business owner sues to prevent Marion Square Plaza redevelopment

Eastern Iowans greet 2021 outdoors on bikes, skis and snowshoes

Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 keeps dropping

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.