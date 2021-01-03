3 police agencies investigating Vinton man's death

Three law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead at a rural Vinton home Saturday.

Around 9 a.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a welfare check at the man’s home in the 5900 block of 28th Avenue, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Deputies found the body of 84-year-old James Howard Bright. Bright’s death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

The release stated that “at this time, it is believed there is no threat to public safety.”