Cedar Rapids man repeatedly stabbed wife in neck, said he tried to kill her, police say

A Cedar Rapids man used a kitchen knife to repeatedly stab his wife in the neck Sunday afternoon, and later admitted he tried to kill her, police said.

Jamercion D’Andre Bush, 28, has been charged with attempt to commit murder, willful injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and assault on a peace officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Cedar Rapids officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. to the 700 block of Fourth Street SW where they found the 27-year-old woman who had sustained significant stabs wounds to her neck.

Police said the woman was conscious and breathing when officers arrived and was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman identified her assailant — Bush — as her husband.

Bush had fled the scene before officers arrived, police said, and officers were notified to keep an eye out.

The criminal complaint states that while police were investigating at the residence, Bush called the police department from Seventh Avenue and admitted he tried to kill his wife by stabbing her.

Shortly thereafter, the police department received a report of a man in eh area of Ingredion, 1001 First St. SW, who had allegedly punched out a car window and was seen walking in the middle of the road.

Officers located Bush near First Street near Eighth Avenue, and when confronted, police said he became combative and attempted to throw a large rock at them. No officers were injured, police said.

Bush is being held at the Linn County Jail on $75,000 cash only bond. Attempted murder is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.