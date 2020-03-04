36-year-old woman faces murder charge in Wednesday's fatal stabbing

Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning that left one man dead.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers and emergency personnel were called at about 4:25 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old unresponsive man with a stab wound to his upper torso.

Emergency medical personnel immediately began treating the man, but the man’s wound was too severe.

He was transported to Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said Jacqueline M. Holmes was arrested at the residence Wednesday morning after the investigation allegedly showed she had stabbed the victim with a knife. She faces a charge of first-degree murder for the stabbing death.

Police said Holmes and the victim were allegedly in a relationship.

Holmes has been taken to Linn County Jail and the victim has been transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Police said Holmes had an active warrant for revocation of probation on previous charges of child endangerment, operating while intoxicated, and operating vehicle without owner’s consent and a Jones County warrant for fifth-degree theft.

