Cedar Rapids woman who died at Linn County jail identified by sheriff's office

Authorities have identified the female inmate who died over the weekend while in custody at Linn County Jail as 59-year-old Jacqueline M. Bridges, of Cedar Rapids.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Bridges had been arrested by Cedar Rapids police officers early Saturday morning on charges of first-degree theft, money laundering and financial exploitation of a dependent adult and was being held on total bond of $20,000.

The initial investigation — according to the sheriff’s office — shows that Bridges appears to have suffered from some type of medical episode, which led to her death. The final determination as to her exact cause of death will be made by the State Medical Examiner after the completion of the autopsy.

Bridges was booked into Linn County Jail at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. She was found unresponsive in her cell five hours later.

The sheriff’s office said a correctional officer in the Linn County Correctional Center found Bridges in a third floor female arraignment cellblock lying on the bunk of her cell, unconscious and unresponsive. A medical emergency was declared over the Correctional Center radios and other jail staff, including two deputy sheriff-paramedics and a jail nurse responded to the cellblock.

Upon their arrival, they determined Bridges was not breathing and had no pulse and staff began CPR and connected her to an AED.

Bridges was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

The sheriff’s office said jail staff had least checked on Bridges at 2:35 p.m.

Less than an hour later, the sheriff’s office said, Bridges’ family had posted bail and a deputy had gone to Bridges’ cell to prepare her for release, but instead found her unresponsive.

In reviewing correctional center video, investigators with the sheriff’s office say they have found no apparent cause for Bridges’ medical emergency.

The County Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to help determine her cause of death, and the death has been reported to the State Jail Inspector The incident remains under investigation.

