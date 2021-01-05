Kalona man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for child porn conviction

DAVENPORT — A 22-year-old Kalona man, previously on probation for sexual abuse in Linn County, was recently sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for child pornography.

U.S. District Chief Judge John Jarvey sentenced Jackson Yaro Young to 25 years for production, receipt, possession and transfer of child pornography on Dec. 29. He also was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release and pay $600 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The investigation of Young began in March 2019 when the Washington County Probation Office received information that Young had been seen kissing a 12-year-old girl in public. The girl told investigators that Jackson had told her he was 15-years-old and that he hugged her but she hadn’t kissed him or had sexual contact with him, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Washington County District Court.

The girl said she didn’t send Jackson any inappropriate photos of herself but he sent her one of himself, according to the affidavit. The girl also said Jackson knew her age because she told him. Another minor girl introduced Jackson to the 12-year-old.

The other minor confirmed to authorities that she made the introduction after he asked about her friend, the affidavit states. Jackson also sent this minor an explicit photo of himself.

During the investigation, authorities learned Young had two phones, in an attempt to hide evidence of child pornography from authorities because he was a registered sex offender. He admitted to not registering one of the phones with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson admitted to speaking with the 12-year-old girl but said he thought she was 17, according to the affidavit. He also admitted to having phone messaging app accounts that he didn’t reveal to the sheriff’s office.

The phones were found to have images and videos of child pornography, as well as sexually explicit communication between Young and multiple minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa.

In communications retrieved from his phone, Young knowingly coerced his victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Young intended to create pornographic content and visual images, as well as storing the material. Photos and images, produced and collected by Young, were transported electronically through interstate commerce through cellphone usage, and Young knew his victims were under 18 years of age.

At the time of this incident, Young was on probation for a third-degree sexual abuse conviction in Linn County. He sexually abused a girl in Hiawatha on two occasions when she was 12- and 13-years-old in 2016 and 2017, according to criminal complaint. He admitted to the offenses and pleaded but asked for a deferred judgment, which was granted and he was sentenced to five years probation.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Washington County Sherriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which is a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

