Iowa City man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, 31-year-old Ishmael S. Carter met the alleged victim through the Tinder dating app and the two began a relationship. Police said Carter eventually uploaded a video of them being intimate.

Police reviewed messages between Carter and the alleged victim that showed them discussing sexual activity. During an interview with an investigator, Carter admitted to having sex with the girl, but said he thought she was 20. The alleged victim also told someone she had sex with Carter three times and two of those encounters were against her will.

The alleged encounters occurred between July 23 and Aug. 29, police said.

Carter was arrested on Sunday and faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

