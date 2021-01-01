Public Safety

Storm dropping snow and ice on Southeast Iowa

Chances of snow lessen in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids

Freezing rain hits the windshield of a state snow plow Friday morning as it heads east on Interstate 80 approaching Dave
Freezing rain hits the windshield of a state snow plow Friday morning as it heads east on Interstate 80 approaching Davenport. (Photo from Iowa DOT)
Gazette staff

CEDAR RAPIDS — The edge of a New Year’s Day winter storm moving across the United States will brush against Iowa, depositing snow and freezing rain mostly in the southeast but possibly extending up to Cedar Rapids, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said they expect the worst of the storm to be felt along a line roughly from the Quad Cities to Burlington, where they predict 2 to 5 inches of snow and a thin ice accumulation before noon Saturday.

“Plan on hazardous travel conditions with snow covered roads and reduced visibilities down to a half mile in the heaviest bands of snow,” forecasters advised.

Iowa City is toward the northern edge of a winter weather advisory. Forecasters say there is an 80 percent chance of snow Friday afternoon and a slightly lesser chance in the evening, threatening between 1 and 3 inches of snow.

The weather service said there is a 40 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. in Cedar Rapids, with declining chances later in the evening.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported Friday morning that Interstate 380 was clear and considered in seasonal condition. So was most of Interstate 80 — but that changed east of West Branch to be considered completely covered, the agency said.

Highway 218 south of Riverside and north of Mount Pleasant was completely covered with snow and ice, the Iowa DOT said Friday morning, as were other roads in the area that impacted Washington and Kalona.

The Iowa DOT said roadways around the Mount Pleasant and Fairfield areas were partially covered.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing in the region.

Gazette staff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City man charged with sex abuse, burglary

Cedar Rapids police investigate shots fired, stabbing early Friday

Iowa justices limit penalties in some police excessive force cases

Iowa State Patrol: Nearly 100 wrecks during winter storm

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Faith, unmatched resiliency aided one elderly Cedar Rapids woman through COVID-19

Small-business owner sues to prevent Marion Square Plaza redevelopment

COVID-19 vaccines off to uncertain start in Iowa facilities

Pedaler's Fork offers 108 beers on tap, varied menu

A derecho is not a land hurricane, but 2020 felt like one: The Gazette's Top Online Stories of the Year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.