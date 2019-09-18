Public Safety

Iowa volunteer firefighter pleads not guilty in corncrib fire

Associated Press

SAC CITY, Iowa — A November trial is scheduled for a volunteer firefighter accused of setting fire to a corncrib in western Iowa’s Sac County.

Sac County court records say 25-year-old Brent Mack pleaded not guilty Monday to arson, burglary and other crimes. The trial start is set for Nov. 5.

Authorities say Mack told investigators that he, 18-year-old Alexander Lilly and a 17-year-old girl drove around the county on Aug. 19, looking for a place to set a fire and settled on the corncrib. The plan was to start a fire so Mack could respond with his department from Nemaha to put it out.

The Nemaha and other departments responded to battle the blaze a little more than a mile (1.7 kilometers) north of Nemaha.

Lilly also has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. The girl has been charged with conspiracy.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Man sets himself on fire in downtown Des Moines library

Iowa man accused of using ax to kill 2 dogs belonging to relative

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Monday, September 16

Murder trial delay likely in cold case of Michelle Martinko

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Fleet Farm opens in Cedar Rapids as new anchor along Highway 100

Iowa, Iowa State investigate 'inappropriate actions' to UI marching band during Cy-Hawk game

Board for Iowa insurance pool travels far for public meetings

Microsoft to push Iowa's rural broadband through partnership with Texas internet company

Dodge Street in Iowa City to lose parking, gain bike lanes

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.