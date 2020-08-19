IOWA DERECHO 2020

Landlord in SW Cedar Rapids stabs tenant during fight over generator, police say

Greggory Wieck
Greggory Wieck
Police arrested a 64-year-old man last Friday after he allegedly assaulted another man, stabbing him in the abdomen.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 14 to 2325 12th Avenue SW for a possible stabbing.

When they arrived, police said officers found the victim — a 64-year-old man — bleeding.

Police said the victim indicated he was stabbed by his landlord — who was identified as Greggory G. Wieck.

The victim was transported to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Through their investigation, police said it was determined that the victim had contacted Wieck about the lack of power at the rental property for several tenants, and requested that Wieck — the building’s landlord — provide a generator.

Police said Wieck apparently showed up at the property and assaulted the victim, and as the men continued to fight, Wieck produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

Wieck faces a charge of willful injury — causing bodily injury. He is accused of stabbing a 64-year old male in the abdomen.

