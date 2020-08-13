IOWA DERECHO 2020

Family of 8 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, left car on to charge phones

Carbon monoxide is generated any time a fossil fuel is burned. (Dreamstime)
10:55AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

A family of eight in Marion was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at their home on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the city.

Medical care was given to the family as a Marion Fire Department crew entered the home to find dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide. The cause was found to be a running vehicle in an attached garage with garage doors partially open, the release said. The family was running the vehicle to charge cellphones.

The Marion Fire Department said in the release that it urges people to use caution when using generators or running vehicles during power outages.

10:55AM | Thu, August 13, 2020

