National rowing association to review ISU student deaths in crew accident

Iowa State Crew Club students raised safety concerns in 2020

Law enforcement gather near a boat ramp March 29 on Little Wall Lake as they search for a missing Iowa State University
The body of the student eventually was found, along with that of another student whose body was recovered shortly after the accident March 28. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP)
By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune

Iowa State University announced Thursday afternoon that the sport’s national governing body will conduct a safety review of the Sunday accident that killed two student members of Iowa State University’s Crew Club.

Yaakov Ben-David, an ISU sophomore, and Derek Nanni, a freshman, died after their crew boat capsized in cold and blustery conditions, authorities said.

The United States Rowing Association, the sport’s national governing body, will “conduct a safety review specific to the day of the accident and of safety policies and practices for the Crew Club in general,” ISU announced Thursday.

The university is itself “developing the framework for its review of university and sport club policies and procedures,” and is continuing to work with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources in its ongoing investigation of the boating accident.

“Over the past two days, student members of the Crew Club, brought forward concerns that were shared with Recreational Services in February 2020 about the safety of the Crew Club,” the university’s news release said. “At that time, the president of the Crew Club shared with Recreational Services that three actions should be taken: building a dock; repairing or purchasing a new launch/coach boat; and, implementing a mandatory swim test for team members. Of these, the swim competency test was implemented by the club. The club also began fundraising for a new dock and raised $19,500 of its $25,000 goal.”

“To the university’s knowledge, no launch/coach boat was acquired,” the release said.

