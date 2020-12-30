Public Safety

Iowa State Patrol: Nearly 100 wrecks during winter storm

An Iowa State Patrol car sitting at a rest stop along Interstate 380 near the Johnson-Linn County line. (The Gazette)
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says it handled nearly 100 accidents during the winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on the state.

KCCI-TV reports that the patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 motorists during the storm on Tuesday.

Those figures don’t include many other accidents handled by local police. In Des Moines, police responded to 93 stalled vehicles and 19 accidents. No injuries were reported.

Snowfall amounts varied but some areas got more than 10 inches of snow.

